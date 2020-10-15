RBA Governor Lowe adds to AUDUSD woes

In a note earlier this week, we reviewed the implications of a move by Chinese authorities to relax the 20% reserve requirement on China FX derivatives and to suspend imports of Australian coal, both of which were viewed as being a headwind to the AUDUSD.

October 15, 2020 1:00 AM
Market chart

While the change to the reserve requirement has since been largely brushed off by USDCNY, now trading back near the 6.72 level, it has provided no relief for the AUDUSD.

In a further setback to the AUDUSD, RBA Governor Phillip Lowe hinted in a speech this morning the RBA will cut the cash rate by 15bp to 0.1% along with the term funding facility rate and the 3yr bond yield target at its upcoming November 3 meeting.

The market had already moved to reflect this expectation. However coming as somewhat of a surprise, a significant dovish shift in the RBA’s forward guidance. The Governor committing not to raise the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target, meaning the cash rate is unlikely to be raised for 3 years.

In effect, the RBA is moving to an inflation-targeting framework similar to the one formally announced by the Federal Reserve at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium.

This has overshadowed the release of marginally better than expected Australian employment data for September. However, the jobs data also confirmed the labour market remains fragile with abundant excess capacity. Until this is absorbed, the RBA will fail to meet both their employment and inflation targets.

As can be viewed on the chart below, the AUDUSD is now testing crucial uptrend support coming from the March .5508 low. A daily close below the trendline would indicate a deeper pullback is underway including a retest of the September .7006 low with risk towards the 200 day moving average at .6789. Keeping in mind a lower AUDUSD serves to help the RBA achieve their goals.

To alleviate the downside risks and suggest the pullback is complete, the AUDUSD would need to reclaim uptrend support and this week .7243 high.

RBA Governor Lowe adds to AUDUSD woes

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.