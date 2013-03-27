Qantas announces deal with Emirates

Qantas Airways and Emirates are set to team up after the pair of airlines won approval for a deal to collaborate on pricing, sales and flight scheduling.

The agreement is part of Qantas' attempts to turn around its loss-making international operations, while Emirates already flies to dozens of destinations all over the world.

"Qantas is an Australian icon and the future of its international business is much brighter with this partnership," said Alan Joyce, chief executive of Qantas.

He added consumers have already begun to respond strongly to the news of the partnership between the two airlines because of the prices they have been able to offer.

Tim Clark, president of Emirates, suggested that the deal between two of the biggest airlines in the world could prove to be a "game-changer" for the industry.

