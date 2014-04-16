Q1 Chinese economic growth revealed

China’s economy grew by 7.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Chinese economy recorded 7.4 per cent growth during the first quarter of 2014, new official figures from the country's government have revealed.

Although the growth is down from the 7.7 per cent recorded in the final quarter of last year, the data was still better than many analysts had expected, with some industry commentators believing China is destined to go through an economic slowdown in the coming months.

Retail sales for the month of March were revealed in the official figures to have risen by 12.2 per cent, while industrial output was up by 8.8 per cent this March compared to one year ago.

Julian Evans-Pritchard from Capital Economics explained growth in China has held up better than many people were expecting for the first quarter of this year. He added: "There are signs that downwards pressure on growth has eased somewhat."

Economic boosts

China has announced a wide range of measures in recent months that are designed to boost economic growth in the Asian nation and ensure the slowdown investors fear is on the way, or that may be underway already, does not last.

Zhou Hao, who covers the Chinese economy for ANZ in Shanghai, stated that he believes the growth momentum has stabilised in March despite data showing growth slowed in Q1 2014.

He added: "Port throughput data and our field study also suggest that China's trade may have bottomed out, and will become more resilient than what the current headline numbers suggest."

The World Bank previously lowered its full year growth forecast for China down to 7.6 per cent from its previous estimate of 7.7 per cent, suggesting the body thinks the slowdown in China is a very real one. Even growth of 7.6 per cent would keep China among the world's most robust economies at this time.

In contrast, there are very positive signs for the UK's economy, with the International Monetary Fund recently raising its growth forecast for the country in 2014 for the second time in just a few months. The organisation now expects the UK economy to expand by 2.9 per cent this year.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.