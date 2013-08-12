Prudential shares up on profits news

Prudential has revealed a rise in its profits in its latest financial data released today (August 12th), with the company's success driven by a good performance in Asia.

The firm announced that it made a 22 per cent rise in operating profit to £1.4 billion for the six months of the year.

New business profit in the region had risen by 20 per cent during this period and its performance in Asia was singled out as having been particularly strong.

Chief executive Tidjane Thiam stated that the profits increase has been down mainly to the good progress being made in Asia.

"These results provide further evidence of our ability to deliver both earnings growth and cash," added Mr Thiam.

On the back of the profits news, the share price of the company is up this afternoon.

At 16:18 BST, its stocks were trading 4.22 per cent higher than at the start of the session, with shares up to 1,235.00, a rise of around 50 points for the session.

