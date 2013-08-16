Profits fall reported by Dell

PC manufacturer Dell has reported a fall in its profits for the second quarter of the year.

It was announced by the firm that it made $204 million (£130 million) during this period, which was a 72 per cent drop on the previous three months.

"In a challenging environment, we remain committed to our strategy and our customers," said Brian Gladden, Dell chief financial officer, after the firm brought the results forward. They were expected to be released early next week.

Declining global PC sales were singled out by the company as one of the main reasons why its profits have dipped so badly in the last few months.

Dell has also lost ground on rivals such as Lenovo, which confirmed this week in its latest financial results that it has become the largest PC maker in the world for the first time.

The share price of Dell is set to open the day's trading on the Nasdaq at 13.70 later today (August 16th).

