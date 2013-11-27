Profit taking forces Nikkei back

The Nikkei has fallen for successive days during trading today (November 27th), as investors took their profits out of the market.

After rising by 1.5 per cent on Monday to start the week on a high, the Nikkei slipped by 0.7 per cent yesterday and recorded a 0.4 per cent drop today to close the session at 15,449.63.

The Nikkei had hit a new six-month high earlier in the week but has been falling away in the last two days, reports Reuters.

Despite the market being down overall, major stocks such as Canon, Ricoh and Nikon were all up for the session.

The Nikkei is still up by close to 50 per cent for the year, but the losses sustained in the last two days could prompt fears of a lull for the index.

Panasonic was one of the major movers on the market today, with its share price 3.5 per cent higher after it was rumoured to be preparing the sale of three semiconductor plants.

The firm has been linked with a deal to sell them to Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz.

