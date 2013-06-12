Profit growth slows for Inditex

Zara owner Inditex has revealed in its latest financial results that its profit growth has slowed.

Its data shows it made £372 million between February and April, which is 1.4 per cent higher than a year ago.

This is the slowest growth in its profits recorded for the last four years and on the back of the news, the share price of the retail company is slightly up today (June 12th).

At 15:49 BST its stocks were more than four per cent up on the start of the day.

Inditex also confirmed that its net sales have increased by five per cent on the previous quarter, showing it remains one of the most popular retail companies in the world.

The firm owns Bershka and higher-end label Massimo Dutti, along with a raft of other big names.

Earlier today, the share price of online fashion retailer Asos was shown to be up after the company announced it has recorded a rise in international sales.

