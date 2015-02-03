Premier League clubs splash out 130m in January transfer window

Premier League clubs had a relatively quiet January transfer window.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 3, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite the huge build-up and anticipation from media outlets, namely Sky Sports, the British football transfer window was a relatively quiet affair.

According to research from Deloitte, Premier League clubs spent £130 million during this year's winter window, the same total as January 2014. Title challengers Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal accounted for half the total thanks to a number of big money signings. The final day saw £45 million spent, to bring the overall figure up.

Deloitte said that clubs had shown "relative restraint" during the January window but stated that 2014/15 remained a record season for transfers. Clubs have tended to do more business in the summer with Manchester United spending a record £150 million on players such as Angel Di Maria and Falcao in pre-season.

Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said: "Given the record level of spending seen in the summer, it is not entirely surprising that we haven't seen a new record for the January window."

Cautious buying

Managers tend to approach the January transfer window with relative caution. Many bosses bemoan the fact there are not many bargains to be found in the winter as other clubs are more reluctant to sell given the short amount of time needed to recruit a replacement.

The 2015 window has seen the likes of Chelsea splash out £23.3 million for Colombian winder Juan Cuadrado from Fiorentina but offset this purchase by selling German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle to Wolfsburg. Reigning champions Manchester City spent £28 million on Swansea striker Wilfried Bony.

It is not since Fernando Torres' move to Chelsea and Andy Carroll's subsequent transfer to Liverpool in 2011 has there been much excitement around the January window.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.