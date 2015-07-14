Pound rises against the dollar

Bank of England governor says it’s about time for an interest rate rise.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Following a statement from Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney, the pound has risen by a cent against the dollar, bringing it to $1.5586.

Mr Carney was speaking to parliament's Treasury Committee, when he commented it was nearing time for a rise in interest rates.

"The point at which interest rates may begin to rise is moving closer," he said.

"Once rates begin to adjust, we expect for those adjustments to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent," he added.

For more than six years, UK interest rates have remained at a record low of 0.5 per cent, reports the BBC, and most analysts expect that the Bank will not raise interest rates until some time next year – at the earliest.

According to Mr Carney, the BoE would be able to push rates up due to "consistent growth above trend, a firming in domestic costs, counter-balanced by disinflation imported from abroad." However, he also warned that rates would not increase to those seen before the financial crisis.

He explained that there are many factors that have created a "new normal" in interest rates – and that level is "substantially lower than it was previously".

Greek bailout

During the discussion with the Treasury Committee, Mr Carney was also asked about his views on the Greek bailout.

He believes that to get the measures passed will require "Herculean efforts" from everyone involved.

"The scale of structural reforms, the scale of fiscal adjustment, the scale of privatisation that will ultimately be required are significant," he explained, adding that the nature of the agreement and the scale of the challenge "underscore the number of institutional shortcomings that still exist with the European Monetary Union".

Living wage

Mr Carney also gave a comment regarding the national living wage, which chancellor George Osborne announced in last week's Budget.

He said the rise in the wage was likely to push up overall wages by around 0.3 per cent. He explained that the Bank was looking into the impact of the introduction of a national living wage and that the finding would be included in the quarterly inflation report next month.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.