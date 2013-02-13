Pound falters as BoE anticipated to downgrade growth forecast

Sterling has retreated as economists anticipate the BoE to downgrade its 2013 growth forecast.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound has faltered in forex trading this morning (February 13th), as the Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to downgrade its forecast for economic growth in the UK today.

Economists predict the governor of the central bank Sir Mervyn King will declare a gloomy outlook for the nation, with matters such and the ongoing challenging economic situation and rising inflation keeping their grip on Britain's fiscal health.

In an unexpected statement to support its decision to maintain interest rates at their record 0.5 per cent last week, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee warned that inflation is likely to increase in the months to come and may remain above the target of two per cent for another year.

The BoE revised its growth in 2013 prediction to one per cent, while the central bank's forecast of of 0.5 per cent growth in 2012 was proved wrong after a 0.3 per cent contraction in the fourth quarter was logged.

At 10:25 GMT, the pound continued its dismal downward trend by slipping to $1.564 and €1.161.

Learn about the euro and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.