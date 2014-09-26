PBOC doubts weigh on commodities

The deepening selloff in commodities has been blamed on a host of factors, ranging from disinflation risk in Europe to persistently sub-par growth in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2014 12:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The deepening selloff in commodities has been blamed on a host of factors, ranging from disinflation risk in Europe to persistently sub-par growth in the G8. But uncertainty about the future of leadership at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is raising serious questions about the growth in the world’s biggest buyer of global commodities.

PBOC overhaul

Two weeks ago the PBOC said it didn’t want to act to stimulate the economy in order to squeeze out bubbling financial excesses. Just days later, the PBOC pumped CNY 500bn in liquidity into five of the nation’s largest banks. The reaction was a brief bounce in commodities and their currencies, namely, CAD, AUD and NZD.

PBOC governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, refrained from cutting interest rates, in fear of provoking a new asset bubble in China. The PBOC launched a new lending facility — Pledged Supplemental Lending–but failed to generate much enthusiasm by banks.

Reports emerge from the Wall Street Journal that the PBOC chief will be replaced after 12 years at the helm by someone more receptive to stimulating the economy and rather than in favor of reform. Among the top candidates is Guo Shuqing, governor of the Shandong eastern province, who has experience in banking and securities regulation. Speculation about his appointment arose when he surprisingly showed up at the secretariat of the PBoC’s monetary policy committee.

A change at the top of the PBOC will enable Chinese president Xi Jinping to further bolster his power consolidation among top political appointees, including governor Zhou, who has led financial market reform and currency liberalisation over the past ten years.

Commodities underwhelm

Commodities have not been helped by uncertainty from the PBOC.

The CRB Thomson Reuters commodities index – a 19-component commodity index— has fallen 11% in a matter of three months, hitting the lowest level in January. The weighting of the index is dominated by energy commodities, with oil occupying as much as 15% of the index. Yet, the selloff in metals and agricultural commodities cannot be ignored.

The contrasting picture with equities is highlighted by the climb in the S&P500/CRB ratio, hitting 12-year highs, up 101% from August 2011, and 158% from the lows of June 2008. At a time when geopolitical uncertainties converge in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and the ECB combats the threats of disinflation, commodities are in no need of roadblocks in China’s monetary policy-making. A decline in WTI oil below $90 remains a possibility, while $1175 gold is increasingly considered as certainty. As commodities resume their downfall, the moment of catch-down from equities is inevitable.

SPX CRB Sep 25

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.