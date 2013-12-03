Payment problems continue at RBS

RBS is still experiencing problems with payments today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2013 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) customers are still experiencing issues with payments, with the company struggling to find a solution to the issue.

Although RBS insisted problems were resolved in just three hours last night (December 2nd), many customers are still unable to process payments.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan described the problem as "unacceptable" and added "too many" customers were unable to access their money on one of the biggest shopping days of the year – which was dubbed by some as Cyber Monday.

"I'm sorry for the inconvenience we caused our customers. We know we have to do better. I will be outlining plans in the New Year for making RBS the bank that our customers and the UK need it to be. This will include an outline of where we intend to invest for the future," said Mr McEwan.

Some 750,000 RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank customers are believed to have been affected by the payments issues.

Despite the ongoing faults, the share price of RBS has held firm during trading today. At 14:51 GMT, stocks in the company were up 0.15 per cent on the start of the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.