Payment problems continue at RBS

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) customers are still experiencing issues with payments, with the company struggling to find a solution to the issue.

Although RBS insisted problems were resolved in just three hours last night (December 2nd), many customers are still unable to process payments.

RBS chief executive Ross McEwan described the problem as "unacceptable" and added "too many" customers were unable to access their money on one of the biggest shopping days of the year – which was dubbed by some as Cyber Monday.

"I'm sorry for the inconvenience we caused our customers. We know we have to do better. I will be outlining plans in the New Year for making RBS the bank that our customers and the UK need it to be. This will include an outline of where we intend to invest for the future," said Mr McEwan.

Some 750,000 RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank customers are believed to have been affected by the payments issues.

Despite the ongoing faults, the share price of RBS has held firm during trading today. At 14:51 GMT, stocks in the company were up 0.15 per cent on the start of the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index