Over to super Mario ahead of ECB and BoE annoucements today

The US dollar consolidates ahead of the ECB meeting today following Tuesday’s decline in the dollar as both the euro and cable respect physiological levels at 1.40 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2014 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar consolidates ahead of the ECB meeting today following Tuesday’s decline in the dollar as both the euro and cable respect physiological levels at 1.40 and 1.70. The Asian session saw a continuation of the risk rally from the US markets. AUD was the standout beneficiary in the FX space following solid employment data from Australia that showed an increase in jobs of 14.2k versus the 8.2k expected as the unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% versus the 5.9% expected. Chinese trade balance also supported the lifestyle currency, rising to a three-month high of $18.46 billion and exports rising to 0.9% versus -3% that was the consensus forecast.

Federal Reserve Chair lady Janet Yellen has been deemed slightly more dovish than the market expected at the JEC yesterday. Emphasis was on the weak housing market and inflation continuing to run below the FOMC’s long term objective. The general tone reiterated the ‘lower for longer’ message on rates and she remained committed that monetary accommodation was still needed to restore the labour market and inflation outlook as outlined by the Fed’s dual mandate.

Today we have the BoE and ECB meetings, with the former likely to be a non-event ahead of the inflation report next week. The ECB and deflation risk is likely to be the main focus of the week as the market consensus indicates that policy is likely to remain unchanged following improved PMI data earlier in the week and the latest HICP not at the ECB danger level. I believe at the very most we could see a policy measure in the form of sterilisation on SMPs being removed, with the market looking for dovish tones and vigilance comments from the ECB press conference with the euro naturally sensitive to any comment on its recent strength towards 1.40.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3890-1.3850-1.3810 | Resistance 1.4000-1.4030-1.4070

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.30-101.05-100.75 | Resistance 102.00-102.30-102.50

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6940-1.6910-1.6830 | Resistance 1.7000-1.7045-1.7120

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.