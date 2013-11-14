Over to super dove Janet Yellen

The dollar continues to trade on the back foot this morning against sterling and euro as risk remains constructive ahead of Federal Reserve nominee Janet […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2013 8:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar continues to trade on the back foot this morning against sterling and euro as risk remains constructive ahead of Federal Reserve nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee today.

It seems, however, that the tone has already been set following the release of a prepared text on the US market close on Wednesday. The market had been predicting that maybe the known dove may tone down her dovish stance today but this now seems very unlikely following the text that didn’t even mention the taper word. Instead it said that ‘a strong recovery will ultimately enable the Fed to reduce its monetary accommodation and reliance on unconventional policy tools such as asset purchases.

I believe that supporting the recovery today is the surest path to returning to a more normal approach to monetary policy.’ Despite this dollar bearish tone, the 1.3500 level in euro surprisingly remains intact as USD/JPY continues to threaten the 100.00 level which confirms a risk constructive bias.

The market seems to be at the mercy of central bankers, with the ECB’s executive board member Peter Praet reminding the market that the ECB will use all tools available to fulfil its mandate, including negative rates and the option of asset purchases.

There is no doubt that Yellen’s testimony will be the highlight today. Sterling bulls are focusing on UK retail sales data this morning following a robust jobs report yesterday and a hawkish inflation report. The Financial Times has summarised that a rate rise seems likely in 2014 if the UK continues to show sustained growth, inflation below 2% and an unemployment rate below 7%.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3390-1.3340-1.3295 | Resistance 1.3500-1.3545-1.3565

 


USD/JPY

Supports 99.20-98.40-97.80 | Resistance 99.85-100.00-100.60

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6000-1.5925-1.5850 | Resistance 1.6065-1.6165-1.6205

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.