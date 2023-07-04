Oil price volatile on supply/demand news

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
July 4, 2023 12:26 PM
156 views
Oil extraction
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Brent oil price is holding above the $75 per barrel (bbl) level after rallying on Monday, being pulled two ways by supply cuts and slowing demand. Saudi Arabia announced that it would extend its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) production cut into August. Immediately after that, Russia surprised markets with its announcement that it would impose export restrictions on its crude, with exports expected to fall by 500,000 bbd.

 

Brent Crude Oil Price, USD per barrel

DCOILBRENTEU_2023-07-04_07-16-35

Source: Trading View

 

Although there is no OPEC+ production meeting this week, there will be a conference in Vienna this week with speakers including the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, reported to be frustrated that his attempts to raise oil prices have failed so far.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Energy noted: "This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets."

These moves might normally spark a rally in the oil price, but disappointing economic data in the US, Europe and China – notably in manufacturing, which appears to be in recession in many regions – dulled the oil price response.

Production data has yet to reflect cuts. The global oil market has only faced a cumulative 1.1 million bbd less supply this year, after the initial OPEC+ cut in March. Core OPEC production, reported by Bloomberg, was 28.57 million bbd in June, actually an increase of 80,000 bbd versus May.

Saudi Arabia’s unilateral production cut is only a few days old and has yet to show up in production data. There has yet to be a significant reduction in oil exports from Russia after its voluntary 0.5 million bbd production cut announced in February. However, now that Russia plans to cut exports by an equivalent amount, physical oil markets are facing the risk of tightener physical markets in the second half of the year.

Until physical markets begin to see evidence of the tighter supply conditions, and not just announcements, a persistent oil price rally remains unlikely.

Analysis by Harry Altham, Energy Analyst: Harry.Altham@StoneX.com

Edited by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
By:
Paul Walton
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 13, 2023 06:06 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 13, 2023 02:00 PM
        Research
        Russell 2000 ahead again on cooling inflation
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 12, 2023 06:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.