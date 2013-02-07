Oil futures rise on US energy report

Oil futures have increased on news US oil stockpiles are not as high as first thought.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 7, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil futures have climbed in commodities trading this morning (February 7th), after an official report revealed supplies of the black stuff rose by less than expected, while distillate stockpiles declined for a second consecutive week.

According to the Energy Information Administration, reported that crude supplies rose by 2.6 million barrels for the week ending February 1st, when analysts polled by Platts expected a three million-barrel increase.

Motor gasoline supplies jumped by 1.1 million barrels, while distillate stocks decreased by one million barrels. Analysts projected a 1.75 million-barrel rise in gasoline and a fall of 750,000 barrels of distillate.

The fall  in distillate supplies comes as refinery utilisation dropped last week to 84.2 per cent 85 per cent from the week before.

This appreciation has erased previous declines, as the market has been spooked of late by the fact US stockpiles stand at a near 30-year high for this time of year.

At 11:50 GMT, Brent Crude Oil Futures rose by 0.8 per cent to $117.64 per unit.

Find out about oil futures and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.