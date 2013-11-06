NZ shows solid jobs growth

The FX markets in the G10 space remained within this week’s ranges ahead of the ECB meeting tomorrow and what looks to be a distorted […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 6, 2013 9:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets in the G10 space remained within this week’s ranges ahead of the ECB meeting tomorrow and what looks to be a distorted US jobs report on Friday following the US government shutdown.

The dollar traded with slightly bearish bias overnight as US 10-year yields closed slightly lower at 2.67%, which also coincided with a Fed study written by William English, the head of the Federal Reserve’s monetary affairs division, that will be released on Friday at a conference hosted by the IMF.

The 71-page paper argues that the Fed’s unemployment threshold for rate increases would be more effective if it were to lower from the 6.5% mark to possibly 5.5%, thus waiting until the job market was significantly better before raising rates.

Some of the Fed members, as the September minutes showed, are against lowering the 6.5% unemployment target but Mr English’s study model (known as ‘optimal control’) have been cited in speeches from none other than incoming Governor, Janet Yellen.

The NZD was given a lift following the release of the jobs report, which rose 1.2% in Q3 versus the 0.5% expected while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.2% as the participation rate increased from 68.1% to 68.6%.

Today we see if the UK industrial production can follow the robust PMI data seen yesterday with EU service PMI and retail sales data also to be released this morning and the US session bringing us second tier data in the form of leading indicators.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3450-1.3420-1.3385  | Resistance 1.3530-1.3555-1.3580

 


USD/JPY

Supports 98.15-97.80-97.45  | Resistance 98.80-99.00-99.30

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6040-1.6000-1.5975  | Resistance 1.6125-1.6205-1.6260

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.