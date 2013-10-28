NYSE Twitter trial share sale was a success

A trial share sale of Twitter stocks has been hailed as a success by the New York Stock Exchange.

The index stated that it is working together with the industry in a bid to ensure a "world-class experience for Twitter, retail investors and all market participants".

Issues arose when Facebook floated on the Nasdaq stock exchange in May, with a technical glitch in the system causing problems for traders.

Twitter surprisingly elected to choose the New York Stock Exchange for its own stock market flotation and it is expected stocks in the social networking site will go on sale next month.

A spokeswoman for the exchange stated that the index is being very "methodical" in its planning for the flotation in order to avoid any of the problems experienced by Facebook earlier this year.

Twitter announced its intentions to float on the New York Stock Exchange in a tweet posted from the site's own Twitter account two weeks ago.

