Nuclear concerns continue to drag Japanese stocks

Japan shares were trading lower today as fresh concerns about the post-earthquake and tsunami recovery emerged. There was also a high level of anxiety as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 12, 2011 12:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan shares were trading lower today as fresh concerns about the post-earthquake and tsunami recovery emerged. There was also a high level of anxiety as Japanese officials upgraded the nuclear crisis level similar to that reached during the Chernobyl disaster in April 1986.

As in the past few days, stocks in car manufacturing companies including Honda and Nissan Corp, continued to be dogged by supply shortage concerns.  Technology companies including Fujitsu and Sony Corp are also affected and were trading lower today.

Elsewhere in Asia, most of the markets were trading lower after a bit of a run during the past few days.  In Hong Kong, energy stocks dragged the Hang Seng Index lower on the back of a sharp drop in crude oil prices overnight. Bank stocks were also dragged lower as monetary authorities in Hong Kong expressed concerns in what they described as high level of credit growth among some financial institutions.               

South Korea’s central bank held rates steady today despite inflationary pressure building in their economy. The bank raised rates by 0.25% last month. The decision to keep rates unchanged at 3.0% comes despite inflation touching 4.7% in March. 

We think the reluctance to increase rates is more an issue not wanting to do it in consecutive months as opposed to not needing to do it. A hike is likely in the next few months. 

In Australia, the stock market was also affected by the negative sentiment in the Asian region. The All Ords Index was down about 1.7 per cent while the Aussie dollar gave up a few cents against the US greenback during the Australian trading session.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.