Npower reports 38 drop in profits

Npower has experienced a 38 per cent drop in profit for the first six months of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Energy firm Npower has reported a 38 per cent drop in profit for the first six months of the year.

The company, owned by German energy giant RWE, explained that the significant reduction in its financial standings was down to an increased spend on improving customer service. Npower also noted that the cost of the government's energy efficiency scheme has meant it has had to spend more. Overall profit before tax and interest payments on debt fell to £109 million, from £176 million a year earlier.

Npower stated that its drop in overall profit represented just £14 per customer. Parent company RWE also endured a disappointing opening six months of 2014 reporting a 40 per cent drop in operating profits. It warned that the poor performance could affect the rest of the energy industry with possible closures of coal and gas power stations. RWE stated that low wholesale prices were making these sites unprofitable.

Releasing its financial results, Npower said: "Since the end of last year the company has substantially cut the number of customers who are billed late, and is now billing 96 per cent of its customers on time. Total number of complaints received by Npower in Q2 2014 has been reduced by over 18 per cent compared to Q1."

Npower's decision to invest in customer service comes after the company lost 62,000 of its household customers in the last year alone. July saw the firm receive 121,662 complaints and while it was a reduction from the 132,821 in May, it was still a major cause of concern for one of the big six energy suppliers.

The company received many more grievances than any other energy firm in the UK and was given an ultimatum by Ofgem. The organisation must now reduce the number of households affected by late billing by 100,000 by the end of August.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.