Non farm payrolls and US unemployment preview

Due to the upcoming 4th July holiday in the US, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Unemployment Rate data will be released on Thursday morning instead […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 1, 2015 5:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Due to the upcoming 4th July holiday in the US, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Unemployment Rate data will be released on Thursday morning instead of Friday.

As usual, Wednesday’s ADP employment report provided a preliminary glimpse into what might generally be expected for Thursday’s major NFP data release.

The ADP numbers showed that businesses added 237,000 jobs in the month of June, handily beating the consensus estimate of 219,000. Additionally, May’s ADP numbers were revised up to 203,000 from the previously reported 201,000.

Although ADP data often differs markedly from the US Department of Labor’s NFP data, the slightly earlier ADP report provides some leading indication of the employment trends underlying the US economy.

Wednesday’s solid ADP numbers shows that the job picture remains exceptionally strong in the US. This helped prompt an initial surge in the US dollar against other major currencies on Wednesday, as gold continued to slump, crude oil plunged, and major global equity indices saw a resurgence on renewed hopes for a Greece deal.

For Thursday’s NFP report, the consensus estimate is 231,000 jobs added in June. In contrast, last month’s NFP numbers for May were estimated at 222,000, while the actual figure was a full 280,000, far exceeding estimates.

As for the unemployment rate, also to be released on Thursday, the consensus estimate is 5.4%. Last month’s data showed a 5.5% unemployment rate on an initially estimated 5.4% rate, slightly worse than expected.

Although much of the recently rosy employment picture has been priced into the rising US dollar after the ADP report, Thursday’s market reaction to the upcoming NFP numbers should prove to be significant.

If the data generally meets or exceeds expectations, the dollar could potentially continue its run, placing further pressure on gold and crude oil. This could also lead to a further retreat for GBP/USD and EUR/USD, and a corresponding rebound for USD/JPY.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.