No evidence of gold price rigging UK watchdog claims

A British regulator has found no evidence of gold price rigging.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A UK watchdog has found no evidence of gold price rigging following an investigation.

David Bailey, head of markets infrastructure and policy at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), was questioned by the UK government's Treasury Select Committee whether there was collusion between banks in setting the gold price benchmark. He responded by explaining that it was possible but there was no evidence to suggest it had been carried out.

Benchmarks, including gold prices, are being put under increased scrutiny of late following a number of banks being heavily fined for rigging the Libor interest rate. There have been concerns that gold prices and currency markets could suffer the same fate but Mr Bailey stated that there was no concrete proof of this type of activity going on.

The questioning in parliament came after London banks HSBC, Barclays, Societe Generale and Scotiabank held a conference call to determine the level of supply and demand in the market. They twice set a benchmark price which determines trading in the precious metal over the working day.

Mr Bailey explained: "All benchmarks I think are susceptible to people attempting to manipulate them. They are susceptible to a variety of conflicts of interest."

The World Gold Council is set to meet in London on Monday (July 7th) to discuss changes to the gold fixing prices. The FCA will attend the summit and they will assess if there have been any signs of rigging from the banks.

High gold prices

Gold prices reached a near two month at the end of June as geopolitical tensions continued to rage across the world. Spot Gold was trading at $1,314.99 (£766.293) at 09:32 BST in London, according to Bloomberg data. The prices have been increased due to ongoing tensions in Iraq and Ukraine and represented the highest rate since April 15th, 2014.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.