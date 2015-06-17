Nikkei stumbles ahead of US Fed announcement

The Nikkei 225 fell during trading today as investors expressed caution ahead of an announcement from the US Federal Reserve.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks hit a one-week low on Japan's Nikkei 225 today (June 17th) as investors awaited news from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

According to Reuters, the index fell 0.5 per cent to 20,137.33 points at one point during morning trading, before recovering slightly to end the day on 20,219.27 points.

Among the biggest fallers were Toyota, which was down 0.7 per cent at one point. and Nissan, which fell 0.4 per cent. There were also falls for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which dropped 0.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively during the trading session.

Investors are awaiting news from the US Federal Reserve regarding growth in the world's second largest economy before making any significant moves on the stock market.

Senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Hikaru Sato explained: "Sentiment is tense, so investors do not want to buy major shares like exporters and banks."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.