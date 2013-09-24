Nikkei starts week with small loss

The Nikkei has started the new week by recording a small loss today (September 24th).

As the index was closed yesterday for a Japanese public holiday, today was the first day of the week that the Nikkei has been open.

In a choppy period of trade, the index lost 0.1 per cent of its value to erase some of the strong losses racked up during the last week, reports Reuters.

The Nikkei had increased by 2.3 per cent over the course of last week and at one point even hit a new two-month high, indicating the strength of the index at the present time.

Despite this, Japanese Exchange Group has confirmed it is looking at opening a new index to rival both the Nikkei and the Topix.

Moriyuki Iwanaga, chief financial officer of Japan Exchange Group, told the Financial Times that there is a gap in the market for another index as the Nikkei is too narrow and the Topix is too broad.

