Nikkei starts new week with fall

The Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent today.


May 19, 2014 11:45 AM
The Nikkei has got the new week off to a bad start by losing ground today (May 19th).

It fell by 0.6 per cent to close the day at 14,006.44, while the broader Topix slipped back by 0.8 per cent to end the session at 1,150.07, reports Reuters.

There was a clean sweep of losses as well, with the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 – launched earlier in the year – falling by 0.7 per cent to 10,491.39.

The Nikkei has struggled in 2014 so far and today's losses come on the back of a drop in its value on Friday to end last week on a low.

Investors are risk-averse on the market at the present time as a result of a stronger yen. Another factor to have an impact on the Nikkei today was that China's stocks were weaker due to concerns the country's economy could be heading for a slowdown.

In contrast, Japan's economy grew by 1.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, ahead of expectations.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

