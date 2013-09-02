Nikkei starts new week strongly

The Nikkei has got the week off to a good start by recording an increase today (September 2nd).

After dropping overall last week and for August as a whole, the Nikkei jumped by 1.4 per cent today to kick off the new month on a high.

According to a report by Reuters, real estate and construction stocks were among those to be big gainers on the index today, with Tokyo preparing a bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

Over the course of today's trading, the Nikkei rose in value by 184.06 points to 13,572.92, while the broader Topix was also up, recording a 1.1 per cent increase to end the session at 1,117.78.

But trading was slow on both of the indexes today, with only 1.85 billion shares changing hands, perhaps due to the long Labor Day weekend in the US.

The Nikkei dropped by 0.5 per cent on Friday to record a 0.1 per cent dip in its value for both the week and the month.

