Nikkei slips to one week low

This year continues to be testing for the Nikkei.


April 28, 2014 12:45 PM
The testing year for the Nikkei has continued this morning (April 28th) as the index slipped back to a new one-week low.

After recording a small gain of 0.2 per cent on Friday, the Nikkei fell back again today and was almost one per cent down. The Nikkei is over ten per cent down for the year so far.

Currency fluctuations have had an impact on the Nikkei in recent weeks, with USD/JPY dropping to a daily low of 102.03, reports Investing.com. This represented an easing off the high of 102.48 recorded in the previous session.

It was a similar story across Asia's major stock markets today, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping by 0.35 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite losing 1.55 per cent. However, there was a 0.09 rise for Australia's S&P/ASX 200.

The New Zealand Stock Exchange was buoyed by the share price of Goodman Fielder climbing 20 per cent on the news of a major takeover bid for the company.

Concerns over military conflict between Ukraine and Russia are continuing to have an impact on global markets, with investors keeping a close eye on developments in eastern Europe.

