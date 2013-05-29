Nikkei slightly up in morning trading

The Nikkei has seen off a period of choppy trade this morning (May 29th) and was slightly up on the start of the day at the midday break.

It rose by 0.1 per cent over the course of the morning as the index battles to stay on an even keel in the wake of the 7.3 per cent losses sustained one day last week.

According to a report by Reuters, investors have been picking up some beaten-down stocks this morning, although it was pointed out that sentiment remained fragile.

This is due to the fact the losses last week totalled ten per cent of the value of the index, erasing some of the massive gains seen on the index so far this year.

The Nikkei is now fighting to get back towards the five-and-a-half year highs it was recording earlier in the month.

Yesterday saw the Nikkei jump by 1.4 per cent in the morning session, although it was a choppy period for the index and at one point it was down by 1.4 per cent.

