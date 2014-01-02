Nikkei scores biggest annual rise for 40 years

The Nikkei outperformed the FTSE 100 and the Dow Jones in 2013.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 2, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei recorded its largest annual gain for more than 40 years during 2013, as it outperformed other major global markets such as the Dow Jones and the FTSE 100.

It ended the year up 57 per cent higher than at the start of 2013, with the index boosted by a falling value of the yen, which in turn supported Japan's major exporters.

Sony, Panasonic and Sharp are among the success stories of Japan's economy in the last 12 months, with each of the electronics companies returning to profit in 2013 after a long stretch of recording annual losses.

The year 2013 saw the yen slide by as much as 40 per cent against the dollar, providing a boost to exporters such as Sony, Panasonic and Sharp, which sell their products all over the world.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who came to power in the Asian nation in 2012, must take some credit for the rise in the Nikkei's value and the improvement in the country's economy.

Abenomics

The Japanese economy had previously struggled as a result of its high levels of debt, but a plan of action dubbed by commentators as 'Abenomics' has helped to turn Japan's finances around.

New central bank boss Haruhiko Kuroda has also contributed to the new mood of optimism surrounding the Japanese economy. He recently spoke of how the country now has a "golden opportunity" to break away from deflation and is aiming to achieve the price stability target of two per cent as early as possible.

But Takuji Aida, Japan analyst at the investment bank Société Générale, speaking to the Guardian, called for a level of caution.

He said: "The implications of using the expressions 'golden opportunity' and 'as early as possible' are strong, and it seems more likely that the Bank of Japan will use the logic of launching additional QE to make the realisation of its view more certain, even if the economic outlook and prices are progressing in line with the central bank's assumptions."

The Nikkei got off to a good start in 2014 by recording a 0.69 per cent rise today (January 2nd).

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.