Nikkei rises to one week high on Putin comments

Fears over war in eastern Europe have been eased in the last two days.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 5, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei has continued its recovery during today's (March 5th) trading session, rising to a new one-week high following the latest developments in Russia and Ukraine.

Fears that war between the two nations was inevitable have been eased on the back of new comments made by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

After Russian forces moved into the Crimea region of Ukraine there were concerns this could spark a civil war in Ukraine, but this has not yet been the case.

Mr Putin held a one-hour press conference yesterday, in which he revealed he will be keeping the option of using military force in Ukraine open, but will only use it as a "last resort".

The markets were calmed by the comments made by the Russian president and the Nikkei rose to a new one-week high by adding 1.2 per cent to its value today to end the session at 14,897.63.

Recovery

This was its highest closing level since February 27th and could be a sign the Japanese index has put the Ukraine and Russia conflict behind it, after the index broke a four-day losing streak during yesterday's trading by gaining 0.5 per cent, reports Reuters.

It was also a good day for the broader Topix index, which added 0.7 per cent to its overall value in today's session to follow on from the 0.6 per cent gain it recorded yesterday.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 completed a second day in a row of clean sweeps for the main Japanese markets, as it rose by 0.8 per cent to end the day at 10,981.32. The index was set up for firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance.

Despite the recovery seen on the Nikkei in the last two days, 2014 has still been a struggle for the index overall, with the market down by about ten per cent since the start of the year. This follows a hugely successful 2013 for the Nikkei, which added more than 50 per cent to its overall value, comfortably outperforming major global rivals such as London's FTSE 100 and the Dow Jones in the US.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.