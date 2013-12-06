Nikkei recovers from week 8217 s big losses

The Nikkei has bounced back to erase some of the losses sustained this week.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2013 9:15 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei recovered during the last trading session of the week today (December 6th), erasing some of the losses sustained in the last two days.

After falling by 2.2 per cent on Wednesday and 1.5 per cent yesterday, the Nikkei bounced back by 0.8 per cent to end the week at 15,299.86.

The Nikkei had to recover over the course of the session as well, with the index falling to as low as 15,177.49 earlier in the day, reports Reuters.

Following today's recovery from the losses picked up earlier in the week, the Nikkei was 2.3 per cent down for the week overall.

This follows on from a highly successful November for the index, which rose by more over the course of the month than it has in November since 2005.

Investors had grown cautious this week over the impending release of US jobs data – due today – taking their profits out of the Nikkei, which is up around 47 per cent for the year now.

