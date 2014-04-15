Nikkei recovers from six month lows

Strong retail sales data from the US has boosted the Nikkei today (April 15th), with the index bouncing back from a six-month low.

The Nikkei hit its lowest close in six months earlier in the month, but a 0.6 per cent rise in the value of the index brought the market to 13,996.81 at the close.

Exporters were boosted by a drop in the value of the yen that was caused by the escalating political crisis in Ukraine, reports Reuters.

A weaker yen is typically viewed as being good news for major Japanese exporters, as they get higher sales for their goods and services when the value of the currency is low.

There was also a gain today for the broader Topix index, which saw a 0.3 per cent increase over the course of the session. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which was set up earlier in the year, was also up by 0.3 per cent to end the day at 10,342.16.

