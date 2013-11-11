Nikkei rebounds from 1 month low

The Nikkei has started the new week on a high after bouncing back from the one-month lows the index hit last week.

During trading today (November 11th), the index rose by 1.3 per cent to erase the 0.8 per cent loss it recorded last week, Reuters reports.

A strong US jobs report that substantially exceeded expectations was among the reasons for the positive performance of the Nikkei today.

The Nikkei closed the session at 14,269.84 for the day, up from the one-month low point of 14,086.80 reached during trading on Friday.

It was also a good start to the week for the broader Topix index, which recorded a 0.8 per cent boost to close at 1,185.65.

Fears over a slowdown in the US economic recovery were eased last week with the release of the new jobs data, while stronger Chinese indicators have also shown the world's second largest economy is back on track as well.

