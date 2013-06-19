Nikkei on the rise again

The Nikkei has continued a successful week for the index by recording another day of gains.

It rose by 1.8 per cent today (June 19th), adding to the 2.7 per cent increase in its value on Monday. So far this week, yesterday was the only day it dropped, with a 0.2 per cent dip.

The Nikkei bucked the broader Asian stocks trend, with the upcoming Federal Reserve announcement expected later today weighing heavily on both Hong Kong shares and South Korea stocks.

According to a report by Reuters, a softer yen has been a boost for exporters on the Nikkei index such as Honda Motors this week.

"It's merely a technical rebound," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. But he added: "Most investors want to see the outcome before they take long positions."

The statement from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to be released at 19:00 GMT, with an impact likely on stock markets all over the world as a result.

