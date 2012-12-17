Nikkei Looks up After Abe

Japan’s PM to-be Shinzo Abe and his LDP party won 294 seats in the 480-member lower house of parliament, as outgoing PM Noda’s Democratic Party […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2012 5:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan’s PM to-be Shinzo Abe and his LDP party won 294 seats in the 480-member lower house of parliament, as outgoing PM Noda’s Democratic Party of Japan lost ¾ of its lawmakers. LDP’s Abe has been synonymous with yen weakness due to the aggressive easing monetary policy he has advocated until inflation rises to +2-3%. Abe’s pro-growth slant is manifested through his calls for increased military spending and higher public works spending–focusing on earthquake and tsunami defense, as well as strengthening the coastguard, Japan’s first line of defense against Chinese efforts to challenge Tokyo’s control of the disputed Senkaku islands.

The Bank of Japan meets on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but no new easing program is expected until the January 21st meeting. Yet Abe is pressuring the BoJ to act this week. Either way, he will push for a ministerial joint-statement to double the BoJ’s inflation target to 2%.

Most remarkably, Japan’s inflation rate hovered around the -0.1% to -0.3% territory during most of the last 10 years. A +2% inflation print was seen in four occasions in in 2008 (June – September 2008) and six occasions in 1997, both periods prevailed during high global growth and rising inflation. Thus, if Japan’s best growth rates hardly saw a durable 2% inflation reading recently, then to what extent will the BoJ be forced to ease?

The yen impact of such massive easing has already been discussed here.

Nikkei Technicals: Up 16% in 2012, the Nikkei-225 posts its first annual increase after two consecutive declines, making it the second annual rise in the last six years. The breakout above the two-year trendline resistance coincides with the break of the 200-week MA, occurring two weeks ago. Notably, USD/JPY—an FX pair that’s highly correlated with the Nikkei—is points away from breaking its own 200-WMA for the first time in five years.

Trendlines and moving averages are important for the Nikkei, but oscillators may give us the real clue over future movements. The monthly chart shows stochastics to remain relatively modest compared to previous peaks despite the price being testing the top of its two-year channel. This may suggest further upside momentum, breaking towards an initial target of 10,250. A weekly close above it would paves the way for 11,313 –38% retracement of the decline from the July 2007 high to the March 2009 low.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.