Nikkei hits highest level since 2007

Asian markets enjoyed a boost on Thursday (February 12th) despite concerns about the position of Greece in the eurozone.

Finance ministers and government officials from across the region met in Brussels to discuss a possible resolution over Greece's debt crisis but were unable to reach an agreement. Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem did however describe the talks as "constructive".

Asian investors had previously approached the talks with caution with the markets reporting mixed results.

Following the latest meeting, Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a seven-and-a-half high, closing 1.9 per cent at 17,979.72. Both the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index grew by 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.

It was a different story in Australia where the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.4 per cent at 5,743.6 and South Korean shares were also down with the Kospi closing 0.2 per cent lower at 1,941.63.