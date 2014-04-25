Nikkei ends week with small rise

The Nikkei recovered from the one-week low it reached yesterday (April 24th) to end the week in a stronger position following a small gain in today's session.

A 0.2 per cent increase was recorded by the Nikkei today, closing for the week 0.6 per cent down on the start of it, at 14,429.26.

The Nikkei is still down by more than 11 per cent for the year and the market has found it hard to maintain the momentum it built during 2013, when it easily outperformed global rivals such as the S&P 500 in the US and the FTSE 100 in the UK.

There was also a modest rise in the value of the broader Topix index in today's session, with a 0.4 per cent increase in its value, reports Reuters.

It was a clean sweep of gains for the main Japanese markets, as the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 – which was launched earlier in the year – also rose by 0.4 per cent to end the week at 10,644.23.

