Nikkei ends up slightly lower amid stronger yen

Japan’s Nikkei fell slightly today after a strengthening yen led investors to sell.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan's Nikkei fell slightly today (July 17th), with early gains wiped out after a strengthening yen led investors to sell.

The index ended 0.1 per cent lower at 15,370.26, after hitting 15,465.74, the highest level since July 7th. 

The Nikkei 225 average closed down 9.04 points at 15,370.26. The broader Topix was flat at 1,273.38, with the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also flat at 11,591.62.

A wide range of issues on the Tokyo bourse attracted purchases, but after the initial buying ran its course, stock prices edged lower as investors began to sell due to lack of fresh incentives to spur buying, brokers quoted by the Japan Times said.

Selling was also boosted by the yen’s strengthening against other major currencies.

“Selling on a rally weighed down stock prices when the Nikkei reached 15,400. Investors bought stocks at lower price levels but no one purchased at higher levels,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Okasan Securities Co.’s investment strategy department, quoted by the news source.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.