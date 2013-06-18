Nikkei edges down during choppy session

The Nikkei was down today (June 18th) at the end of a choppy session on the Asian stock market.

After rising by 2.7 per cent yesterday, it fell away by 0.2 per cent today, but was still able to remain above 13,000 at the end of the day.

According to a report by Reuters, investors are eagerly awaiting a release from the US Federal Reserve – which is due to come out tomorrow – and this is set to have a major impact on the state of markets all over the world.

Yesterday's gains for the index were down to investors hunting for bargains after the Nikkei recorded four weekly drops in a row.

Last month, it had set new five-and-a-half year highs, but the index has since fallen away as investors took their profits out of the market.

Exporters are among those to have got the Nikkei off to a solid start, but it is still possible the index will drop off in the next three days to record a fifth weekly drop in succession.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index