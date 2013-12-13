Nikkei Depends on Inflation amp Wages

As yen weakness returns and the Nikkei regains its lofty gains, will the Bank of Japan succeed in turning its expansionary monetary policy into rising […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 13, 2013 6:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As yen weakness returns and the Nikkei regains its lofty gains, will the Bank of Japan succeed in turning its expansionary monetary policy into rising inflation?

Last April, the BoJ convinced the world about its reflationary plans by redefining the definition of price stability towards 2.0% y/y, as well as doubling its monetary base from ¥135 trn to ¥270 trn within two years. This would be done by raising the average maturity of Japanese Govt Bonds to seven years from three years—all via a monthly expansion of its balance sheet to the tune of 1.1% of GDP—compared to 0.5% of GDP by the Fed ($85 bn).

The planned expansion of monetary policy in April, however, will be joined by tightening fiscal policy via a consumption tax hike from 5% to 8%. It would be the first such tax hike since 1997, when the economy plunged into a decade long contraction.  But this time, PM Abe isn’t worried. GDP rose by an annualized rate of 4% in H1, more than double the rate of the US. GDP growth in Q2 and Q3 fared 0.9% q/q and 0.3% q/q respectively.

Some fiscal easing is also planned to offset the sales tax hike, such as expanded tax relief for homebuyers, cash disbursements for low-income earners and the repeal of surcharges on corporate income tax. Balancing between the commitment to halve Japan’s budget deficit and stimulating spending remains a key challenge for PM Abe.

Wages Key to Inflation

But for FX traders, inflation growth remains a major focal point. Without continued progress in consumer prices, it would be difficult to for yen weakness to remain. The 1.1% y/y CPI attained in October was the highest since November 2008.  Inflation has remained above its 3-month average since the last 6 months. A vital requirement to keep it going is wage growth. Japanese companies (services and manufacturers) show mixed signals over compensation. Increased bonuses have been prevalent over the last 6 months following the 150% jump in Japanese equities. But translating compensation into persistent wage growth has yet to be seen. Worries with job security and cultural considerations continue to act as a detriment.  Worker’s real household income fell to -1.3% y/y in October, the lowest in more than 2 years. As long corporate retained earnings show no change of structure and labour remains sky over their demands, little will be changed and neither will the spending-deflation circle.

For the Nikkei-225, the 3rd attempt to cross its 17-year trendline above 15,800 may not materialize immediately, but prospects for a breakout could emerge as we approach the 2013-14 fiscal year in April. Support is expected to hold at 14,500 for now.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.