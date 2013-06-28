Nikkei continues its resurgence

The Nikkei has continued its resurgence today (June 28th) and ended the week strongly.

It finished the day’s trading up by 3.5 per cent to close at a three-week high, erasing some of the losses experienced earlier in the week.

The Nikkei was also up yesterday having risen by three per cent on the back of concerns over the Federal Reserve winding down its asset purchasing programme easing, reports Reuters.

Markets around the world dropped after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke revealed the body will seek to close its quantitative easing scheme next year, but have bounced back in the last two days.

Mr Bernanke made it clear the Fed will only start the process if its predictions for economic growth in the US prove to be accurate.

After growing by three per cent yesterday and a further 3.5 per cent today, the Nikkei could be set to push on back towards the five-and-a-half year highs it was able to reach during May.

