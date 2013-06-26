Nikkei closes below 13 000 mark

The Nikkei has ended below the psychologically important 13,000 mark for the second day in a row today (June 26th).

It lost one per cent of its value over the course of the day's trading to finish at 12,834.01.

As with yesterday, trading was volatile and at one point during the day the Nikkei was up by as much as 1.7 per cent on the back of a robust set of data released in the US, reports Reuters.

But these gains did not last and the one per cent fall recorded by the Nikkei today adds to the 0.7 per cent it lost on Tuesday and the 1.5 per cent dip on Monday.

The Nikkei now looks set to fall for the fifth week out of the last six, dropping further away from the peaks set as recently as last month.

Elsewhere in Asian stocks, the Topix index lost around 0.9 per cent of its value today to end up at 1,069.28.

