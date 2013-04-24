Nikkei closes at highest since 2008

The Nikkei reached a new five-year high yesterday.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2013 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei closed at a higher point yesterday (April 23rd) than at any point since June 2008.

It added 2.3 per cent over the course of the day's trading to close at 13,843.46 in Tokyo.

The yen resumed its downward slide towards 100 compared to the dollar on the same day.

Masaru Hamasaki, a senior strategist at Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co, told Bloomberg that predictions from investors are still conservative despite the Nikkei closing at a new five-year high.

"Because companies are basing their forecasts on the assumption that the yen is near 80, we could see some big changes for this coming year," he said.

The Nikkei had a major recovery in the afternoon session to finish the day at its highest mark since June 2008, as it had been recorded 0.3 per cent down at the midday break.

Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas Securities, told Reuters investors were put off from chasing stocks higher due to weak economic data.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.