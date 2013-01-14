Nikkei 225 advances as Japan praises Shinzo Abe

The Nikkei 225 has made gains following a poll supporting Shinzo Abe’s policymaking.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2013 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei 225 rallied to 10801.57 points at close of play in Tokyo this morning (January 14th), as more than two-thirds of Japanese voters stated they support the Liberal Democratic Party prime minister's proposals for bringing about a recovery.

Shinzo Abe, who took office last month after a snap election, has been vocal about his plans for driving expansion in the struggling economy – and this recent poll by the Yomiuri newspaper is proving this proactive approach has the backing of Japanese citizens, Reuters reports.

Indeed, support for Mr Abe's cabinet stood at 68 per cent, according to the survey, which is up from 65 per cent in a previous poll released before he took over the top job.

This latest survey was taken over the weekend after the government approved a fresh 10.3 trillion yen (£72 billion) round of stimulus aimed at supporting growth by adding to infrastructure spending and the development of incentives to drive investment.

Learn about the Asian markets and find spread betting tips at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.