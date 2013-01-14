Nikkei 225 advances as Japan praises Shinzo Abe

The Nikkei 225 rallied to 10801.57 points at close of play in Tokyo this morning (January 14th), as more than two-thirds of Japanese voters stated they support the Liberal Democratic Party prime minister's proposals for bringing about a recovery.

Shinzo Abe, who took office last month after a snap election, has been vocal about his plans for driving expansion in the struggling economy – and this recent poll by the Yomiuri newspaper is proving this proactive approach has the backing of Japanese citizens, Reuters reports.

Indeed, support for Mr Abe's cabinet stood at 68 per cent, according to the survey, which is up from 65 per cent in a previous poll released before he took over the top job.

This latest survey was taken over the weekend after the government approved a fresh 10.3 trillion yen (£72 billion) round of stimulus aimed at supporting growth by adding to infrastructure spending and the development of incentives to drive investment.

