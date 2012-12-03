News Corp shares to rise after Tom Mockridge exit

Shares in News Corp are likely to react to news of Tom Mockridge’s exit today.


Financial Analyst
December 3, 2012 12:15 PM
Financial Analyst

Shares in News Corp may react to chief executive Tom Mockridge's shock exit when the Nasdaq opens for trading this afternoon (December 3rd).

Mr Mockridge replaced Rebekah Brooks as the boss of News International in July of last year and said he is leaving the media conglomerate in order to "pursue outside opportunities".

News International publishes national papers including the Times and the Sun.

Chairman and chief executive of News Corp Rupert Murdoch said Mr Mockridge's decision to resign was "absolutely and entirely his own".

"I am sorry to see him leave us but I know he will be a great success wherever he goes," he stated.

The announcement comes as News Corp plans to split into two separate businesses, keeping its newspaper and book publishing operations apart from its burgeoning television and film work on the stock market.

News Corp Class A shares were 0.3 per cent lower on the Nasdaq when Wall Street closed last week, sliding to $24.64 per share.

