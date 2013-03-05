New record high for Dow

The Dow has hit a new record high.


March 5, 2013 5:15 PM
A new record high has been hit by the Dow Jones stock index in the US today (March 5th).

The record marks the progress made by the New York-based index in recent years since the global financial crisis, with 14,259 reached in early trading.

Speaking to BBC News, Paul Atkinson, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Asset Management, stated key companies have invested and this has been a boost to the index.

"The question now is whether we are seeing a stealth rally in danger of running its course … or whether we have the conditions for further market gains," he said.

It was noted that the previous record intra-day high of 14,198 was set in October 2007.

The Dow has more than doubled in value in the last four years since it plummeted to less than 6,550 points in the depth of the financial crisis in March 2009.

At 15:50 GMT, the Dow stood at 14259.44, a rise of 131 points – or 0.93 per cent – on the start of the day.

