Mothercare reports increase in online sales

The news led to shares in the company going up.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mothercare has seen shares rise following an increase in UK sales.

The British retailer, which specialises in clothing and other products for parents and children, reported that online sales helped boost its finances.

In the UK, like-for-like sales rose 6.5 per cent in the 13 weeks to October and there was a 20.4 per cent rise in online sales.

Commenting on the second quarter results, chief executive Mark Newton-Jones said that they were in line with the company’s full-year expectations.

“The UK is continuing to benefit from our strategic initiatives both online and in store, while International has seen the expected improvement in trading,” he said.

Overall, total group sales were down 7.1 per cent. The company says this was a result of ongoing store closures, along with a fall in international sales figures.

International sales

The company’s international business faced challenging “currency headwinds” during the period, which caused global sales to fall 2.8 per cent.

In constant currencies, the company’s international sales were up 5.6 per cent. This was boosted by and end of season sale, which was delayed due to the timing of this year’s Ramadan and Eid.

Fluctuations in exchange rates also meant that in actual currencies, international sales for Mothercare dropped 5.3 per cent during the second quarter.

In addition, the international business saw 11 new store openings.

Strategy

Last year, Mr Newton-Jones announced a cost-cutting strategy in a bid to generate cash and improve products. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to cut up to 140 shopfloor managers. An additional 620 middle managers were at risk of redundancy with 120-140 jobs expected to go as new roles were created. The move was expected to save £1.3 million and help reduce Mothercare’s payroll costs.

Mothercare is also working through a refurbishment programme, which will see 20 per cent of its 173 UK stores modernised before Christmas.

During early trading on Thursday (October 22nd), Mothercare’s shares were up 3.6 per cent at 230.25 pence as a result of the update.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.