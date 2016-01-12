Morrisons shares still offer fresh choice for shorters

Morrisons has achieved the UK retail equivalent of a blockbuster Christmas. Its key like-for-like sales for the 9 weeks to 3rd January, released on Tuesday, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2016 10:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Morrisons has achieved the UK retail equivalent of a blockbuster Christmas.

Its key like-for-like sales for the 9 weeks to 3rd January, released on Tuesday, were up all of 0.2% year-on-year.

Its stock jumped 12%-plus early on, instantly marking its best day for 11 years.

The pattern for this type of circumstance is well established.

Expectations for major supermarket Christmas grocery sales are so dire—with a number of exceptions, M&S, being one of them—that any smidgeon of performance above is a win.

This begs the question of ‘why do investors keep falling for it’?

Well of course, they don’t.

The same relative basis which allows supermarkets to boast of beating the market trend forms part of the basis of their ‘investment’ case at the moment.

The inverted commas denote the fact that any such case is pretty depleted.

UK grocery names have lingered for months among the top five disclosed shorts among the FCA’s weekly data on shares borrowed for short selling.

  • Sainsbury’s – 11.5%
  • Morrisons – 10.6%
  • Ocado – 11.3%

 

 

UK No.2 Kantars ahead

In other words, only the most stalwart of investors (such as large institutions) continue to see supermarkets as investable with conviction.

However, supermarket shares are deemed to be attractive for short-term speculation.

That speculation has to be unwound quickly in the event of good news less-bad-than-expected news, like this morning’s.

Traders should therefore add a further pinch of the salt they keep to hand for situations like Morrisons.

The fact MRW’s rivals’ shares were also strong as I wrote this—Tesco topped the FTSE 100 and Sainsbury’s wasn’t far behind—could also be read as expectation that their sales were strong too.

Perhaps even better than Morrisons’.

We’ll find out on Wednesday, for Sainsbury’s and Thursday for Tesco.

Meanwhile, latest independent supermarket data from Kantar Worldpanel out on Tuesday morning show Sainsbury’s kept its relative lead over the Big 4 in terms of sales growth in the 12 weeks to 3rd January.

Its total sales ‘rocketed’ 0.8% higher.

If that acceleration is reflected in the supermarket’s official update, it could wrong-foot pessimistic expectations like mine.

Consensus forecasts -0.7% on a like-for-like basis for Sainsbury’s during 15 weeks to 9th January.

The uncomfortable truth (for the established names) about who really won the Christmas price wars should be no surprise by now.

 

 

 

KANTAR WORLDPANEL MARKET SHARE DATA, JANUARY 2016

KANTAR WORLDPANEL GROCERY MARKET SHARE DATA IMAGE 12TH JANUARY 2015

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Too hard?

Am I being too harsh on Morrisons?

Its statement does after all represent its first period of positive underlying sales since 2012.

LFL sales were supposed to have fallen 2%, after sliding 2.6% in Q2, according to market forecasts.

Morrisons’ management also seems to have been emboldened by their winter performance.

MRW full-year 2015-16 underlying profit before tax guidance is now £295m-£310m.

The market had expected £306m vs. last full-year’s £345m.

True, £60m will be lopped off for revamp costs and store closures when Morrisons reports its year to the end of this month.

This does point a wizened finger to more optimism than before that the supermarket expects its myriad turnaround measures to start to take hold.

 

 

Thin rally

But the market, like me, shows signs of needing more convincing.

Tuesday’s trading on the daily chart looks as winnowed as I imagine morale among Morrisons’ ranks to be.

A thin, long candle shows failure to hold highs convincingly.

It corroborates other signatures of a dubious rally, such as the gap that opened between Monday’s close and Tuesday’s high.

The high-to-high range so far is a rather unlikely 13%.

Even if the gap isn’t filled in the near-term, profit-taking back to the 100-day moving average (light blue) seems more certain.

Especially as that would be backed by proximity to a 100% extension from December lows.

Sustainable stabilisation above the sturdier 200-day trend (blue) again, backed by a strong Fibonacci extension (161.8%), appears all but out of the question.

 

 

 

MORRISONS DAILY CHART

 MORRISON DAILY POST CHRISTMAS SALES UPDATE 12TH JAN 2016

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.