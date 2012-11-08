Morrisons shares fall as sales results disappoint

Shares in Morrisons have slipped on the London Stock Exchange today as the supermarket's sales disappointed for the three months to the end of October.

Like-for-like sales – which do not take into account the effect of new store openings – fell by 2.1 per cent over this period of time.

Total sales excluding fuel dropped by 0.4 per cent in the three-month period, but rose by 0.2 per cent when petrol and diesel purchases were included.

According to the supermarket – which is the fourth-largest in the UK behind Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda – blamed "fragile" consumer confidence and the "challenging" trading environment.

Despite this underwhelming report, the chain claims it is still on target for meeting its full-year result expectations.

Earlier this week, Marks and Spencer announced pre-tax profits for the third quarter were down by 9.7 per cent to £290 million.

At 11:55 GMT today (November 8th), Morrisons shares retreated by 0.5 per cent on the London Stock Exchange to 266.20p.

