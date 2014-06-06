More records broken by US stocks

Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 hit record highs during trading yesterday.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stimulus measures announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday (June 5th) helped the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 to continue to hit record highs.

Both indexes have been pushing to fresh heights in recent weeks and have continued to do so in the last few days. The ECB announced that it cut its main interest rate from 0.25 per cent to 0.15 per cent on the back of falling inflation, in a move designed to spark an economic boost.

The Dow Jones was 0.6 per cent higher over the course of the day to close at 16,836.11, up by almost 100 points over the day, while a new intra-day high of 16,845.81 was also recorded by the index. Meanwhile, on the S&P 500 it was a similar story, as it hit all-time closing high 1940.46 after rising 0.6 per cent for the session, while it reached an intra-day high of 1941.74.

And it was a clean sweep for the main stock markets in the US yesterday, as the Nasdaq composite index rose in value by more than one per cent to end the session at 4296.23.

Records broken

The S&P 500 has been making headlines all year after it was comfortably outperformed by global rivals such as the Nikkei in Japan over the course of 2013. Yesterday was the 17th time since the turn of the year that the index has closed at a new record high.

An interest rates cut had been widely anticipated by the ECB, which had hinted in advance that it was considering imposing a reduction in a bid to stimulate economic growth. The bank's leader Mario Draghi also revealed a set of new measures designed to boost the eurozone.

"Expectations were for them to take action and the market is applauding the action that has been taken," David Levy, portfolio manager at Kenjol Capital Management, told AFP.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.